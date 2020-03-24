Agnes Christman

DECATUR — Agnes “Aggie” Christman, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 22, 2020 at her home with family at her side.

Agnes was born May 31, 1929, the daughter of Jack and Myrtle (Cook) O’Donnell. She married Kenneth “Bud” Christman on February 1, 1968.

Agnes was employed at the Signal Depot for several years, then worked as a bartender until she retired at age 80. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and serving big dinners for her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Judith Redpath of Decatur, IL; step-daughters Carolyn (Steve) McCall of Decatur and Marilyn (Bob) Price; sisters, Carol Rogers of Decatur, IL, Sharon (Phillip) Hagen of Decatur, IL; four grandsons, Greg Bonds, Gary Allen Bonds, Eric Koester and Tom Koester; one granddaughter, Lisa Richars ; 6 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 3 nephews and 4 nieces.

Aggie also leaves behind her special love, Jack, Phil and Sharon’s dog.

It is unbelievable how much and by how many this lady was loved and respected. This world was made better because she was in it. Anyone who knows Agnes has only good to say about her.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Jackie O’Donnell and her nephew Kevin Schawitsch.