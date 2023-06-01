July 24, 1924 - May 29, 2023

WESTERVELT — Agnes Grace Wingo "Dixie" went to be with Jesus about 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2023.

She was born July 24, 1924, in East Hampton, Long Island, New York, the daughter of George Dayton Payne II and Veola Teel Payne. She attended grade school in Amagansett, Long Island, NY, and high school in East Hampton, Long Island, NY. Her grandfather was a whaler and her father was a shrimper. She was raised in the Episcopal Church, was active in choir and band, loved to read, and spent all her free time at the beach. She lived at home her entire life of almost 99 years.

Dixie married William Aaron Wingo, Jr. on June 4, 1943. To this union were born four daughters, Patty Townsend (Gary), Sheila Garvin Shiels (Patrick), Susan Wingo (deceased), and Leslie Lewis (Chuck).

She has 11 grandchildren: Cindy Williams (Bill), Allen Townsend (Heather), Kristy Sharp (Chad), Beth Perry (Ed), Jason Garvin (Lindsey), Eric Garvin (Lijah), Kevin Garvin, Sarah Kemp, Susan Seegers (Hamish), Emily Lewis, and Samantha Cepuran (Gordon).

She has 18 great-grandchildren: Seth Sharp, Kate Sharp, Jake Sharp, Hunter Garvin, Alivia Garvin, Jacob Garvin (deceased), Grace Garvin (deceased), Isaac Garvin, Elijah Garvin, Bayleigh Pasley (Tyler), Jack Townsend, Andre Townsend, Bria Townsend, Sophia Kemp, Olivia Kemp, Clive Seegers, Eiranae Seegers, and George (Geo) Cepuran.

She was the last survivor of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings and their spouses: sister, Mary Frayher (Harold), brother, George Payne III (Phyllis), and brother, Jesse Veach Payne (Rose); daughter, Susan Wingo; and infant great grandchildren, Grace and Jacob Garvin.

During the war, Dixie worked as a lapper in the Bulova Watch Factory in Sag Harbor, Long Island, NY. Later, she worked at Gene & Barneys Grocery and P.N. Hirsch Variety Store in Shelbyville, IL. In 1987, she retired as Postmaster of the Westervelt Post Office.

Over her many years, she participated in various organizations, clubs and hobbies. She was active with the Westervelt Community Club, Vacation Bible School, 4-H, Ladies Home Bureau, Ladies Bowling League, Knitting Club, Caterpillar Retirees Club, playing Pinochle with friends, organist for the Westervelt Methodist Church, weekly card games with daughters, sewing, knitting sweaters and afghans, canning garden produce, cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, reading, fishing, and spoiling her cats and dogs. Dixie enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Florida for over 25 years.

Dixie loved to be active and creative and showed her love by making things for her family. One Christmas, she knitted a sweater for every daughter, their spouses and every grandchild.

Her husband (Bill Wingo) passed away June 10, 2010. They celebrated 67 years together!

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, and one hour before the service on Sunday, both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Nazarene Family Life Center. Memorials may be given to the Westervelt Christian Church.

