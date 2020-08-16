× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Agnes Kay Ritchey-Stone, 78, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away at 10:52 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, Illinois, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois.

Agnes was born on August 30, 1941 in Vandalia, Illinois to Leo and Irene Booher. Agnes was mother to Keith Ritchey (Bridget) of Weir, Kansas, and Brian Ritchey of Decatur, Illinois, and grandmother to Brett Ritchey of Bixby, Oklahoma, Blake Ritchey of Weir, Kansas, Destiny Ritchey of Decatur, and Brittiny Ritchey of Decatur, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Agnes loved working as a clerk at the main post office in Decatur for 28 years. She was a hard worker all her life, a good provider and caretaker of many. She was very proud and loved her grandkids, great-grandkids, and nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother Gary Booher and sister-in-law of Mesquite, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Stone, her parents, and brothers Winston and Roger Booher.

