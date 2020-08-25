× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — Alaina Jarnagin, 4, of Bethany passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Alaina was born Monday September 21, 2015 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Alaina is the daughter of Alec K. Jarnagin and Ashley L. Wood.

Alaina has one brother, Jameson E. Jarnagin. Alaina is the grandchild of Nicki Haney. Alaina is the niece of Zachary Jarnagin, Matthew Wood, Samantha Wood, Jo-C Wade and Samantha Wade. Alaina also has several great grandparents and cousins.

Alaina attended pre-school at Okaw Valley. Her favorite color was blue, but she loved the rainbow. Alaina loved to swim, paint, dance and sing. Alaina loved to spend time with family and friends and loved taking care of her baby brother. Alaina loved all things rainbow, unicorn and mermaid.

Alaina was preceded in passing by her grandfather Ronald Wood, grandfather Tim Jarnagin, aunt Rachel Wood, uncle Mike Castelli and great grandmother Betty Watts.

Alaina always brought sunshine to our rainy days.