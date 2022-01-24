DECATUR — Alan Dale Sleeth, 65, of Decatur, IL passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 in his residence.

A service to honor and celebrate Alan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The family has requested casual attire for the visitation Wednesday night and face masks be worn for Alan's services. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.

Alan was born on September 1, 1956 in Decatur, IL, the son of Vallie and Delores (Dugan) Sleeth. He was a graduate of Niantic-Harristown High School. Alan married Marcia Burkhead on August 31, 1974. Alan worked for Elam's, Modern Income Life Insurance Company, Illinois Power, Rand McNally. He began his law enforcement career with the Decatur Police Department on June 17, 1980 as a patrol officer for 10 years. He then became a DARE officer for 17 years until his retirement on February 23, 2007. Alan then began work at Wallender-Dedman Printing Co., retiring on July 30, 2021.

Alan first and foremost loved God. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling, having bowled a 300 game. Alan was a devoted husband to his best friend and wife of 47 years and he cherished his daughters and grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his wife, Marcia Sleeth of Decatur, IL; daughters: Erin (Dennis) Crawford of Virginia Beach, VA and Becky (Donald) Gillum of Boody, IL; brothers and sister: Mike (Kathy) Sleeth of Sullivan, IL, Linda (Dave) Ducy of Mt. Zion, IL and Dave (Kay) Sleeth of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jarrin Toberman, Peyton Gillum, Chloe Gillum, Christian Morell and Emmalynn Morell; uncle: Ronald (Pam) Sleeth of Kansas; God children: Verneil Phillips of Charleston, SC and Kyle Phillips of Mt. Zion, IL; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law: LaFern and Robert Burkhead.

