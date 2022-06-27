July 22, 1954 - June 25, 2022

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Alan E. Miller, 67, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Saint Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wheeler, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alan was born July 22, 1954 in Effingham, Illinois, to Glen and Helen (Kroening) Miller. On September 19, 1981 he married Janis K. Richars in Decatur, Illinois. Alan graduated from the University of Illinois in 1976 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked as a Sr. Field Engineer for General Electric for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. He was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where he served on the building and grounds committee, and was a member of the Celebration Singers and Celebration Ringers. Alan was a farmer's son at heart and had a great appreciation for farming. He was known for being a "Mr. Fix-It" and enjoyed doing projects and small engine repair. Above all he loved his family and was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Janis Miller of Bettendorf; daughter, Audrey (Nathan) Felix of Louisville, Kentucky; son, John (Jackie) Miller of Bettendorf; six grandchildren: Owen, Henry, and Samuel Felix, Luke, Mark, and Anna Miller; mother, Helen Miller of Effingham, Illinois; siblings: Kevin Miller of Teutopolis, Illinois, Sarah (Neal) Mellendorf of Montrose, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen.

