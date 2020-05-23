× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Alan Edwin Pahde, 82, of Decatur, IL passed away May 14, 2020 in Decatur, IL.

Alan was born February 18, 1938 in Litchfield, IL, the son of Edwin and Dora (Brauer) Pahde. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University. He started teaching in Nokomis. He later taught in Illiopolis, Macon, and Decatur, ultimately retiring in 1997.

Alan was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid golfer. He held the course record of 23 at Wildwood Executive Golf Course in Decatur.

Surviving are his children, Brent Pahde of Decatur, IL, Bruce Pahde (Kirsten) of Lake Saint Louis, MO, and Karen Torricelli (John) of Springfield, IL; four grandchildren, Jacob Pahde of Springfield, IL, Jenna Pahde of Olathe, KS, Joshua Pahde of Virginia, IL and Emily Torricelli of Springfield, IL.

Private graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Mount Olive, IL.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Alan's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Pahde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.