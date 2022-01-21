DECATUR — Alan Eugene Asay, 74, of Decatur, passed away January 18, 2022, in his home.

Alan was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on May 1, 1947, the son of Donald and Evelyn (Sphar) Asay. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was highly decorated for his service, especially during the Tet offensive. Alan went on to work in a variety of different occupations throughout his life.

Alan is survived by his siblings: Donald (Dianne) Asay of Mt. Zion, Alice (Ron) Kirk of Houston, Texas, and Timothy Asay of Garrettsville, Ohio; one niece; two nephews; and two great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graceland Fairlawn is providing cremation services for Alan. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.