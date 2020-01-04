EL PASO -- Alan Lee Cline, 73, of El Paso, IL, passed away with his children by his side on January 3rd, 2020 at 3:39 AM at the OSF Richard L. Owen's Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Al was born, at home, in Washburn, IL on November 10th, 1946 to Dallas and Katherine (Balbach) Cline. In 1966 he volunteered to join the United States Navy as a part of the Construction Battalions, The Fighting Seabees. He served two years active duty with almost one year in Vietnam, attached to work with the United States Marines Corp. His main job functions included: operating cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, graders and trucks supporting the building of roads and an airstrip. Also, he served three years active duty with the United States Army from 1981-1984.
He is survived by his four children and two step-children: Michael Cline of Galesburg, IL; Kelly Cline of Houston, TX; Todd and Michelle Cline of Forsyth, IL; Minerva (Cline) and Willie Watts, Jr. of Holiday,FL; Marisol Canales of Destin, FL and Carlos and Benne (Acevedo) Canales of Hudson, FL Also, he had ten grandchildren: Alyssa, Ashley, Andrew, Malachi, Logan, Cyle, Lucas, Bentley, Royce and Jazier. He is also survived by thee siblings: Linda (Cline) and Tom Spencer of Carlock, IL; Joyce Cline of El Paso, IL; Dave and Debbie Cline of Champaign, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Cline.
He has chosen to be cremated, without a viewing. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, January 5th, 4:00-8:00 PM, at the V.F.W Post 6026 (99 W. Main St.), in El Paso, IL, hosted by his family. Some refreshments will be provided. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Al's name, to the El Paso District Library.
