HEYWORTH — Alan Lynn Murphy, 58, of Heyworth, IL passed away at 8:43 AM, December 21, 2020 at his family residence, Heyworth, IL.

Graveside Services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Pastor Phillip Chambers officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Wapella Fire Department or a Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Alan was born October 20, 1962 in Clinton, IL the son of Melvin "Mick" and Ginny (Duncan) Murphy.

Survivors include his parents, Melvin "Mick" and Ginny Murphy, Clinton, IL; children, Candi (Jake) Taylor, Wapella, IL and Samantha (Caleb) Ballew, Cunningham, TN; grandchildren: Dylan and Kylie Taylor, Wapella, IL; and Maci and Charli Ballew, Cunningham, TN; sister, Michelle (Gene) Dillow, Mt. Zion, IL; and niece, Brooklyn Dillow, Mt. Zion, IL.

Alan graduated from Wapella High School in 1980 and was a lifelong farmer and member of the Wapella Christian Church. He was an avid Cardinal and Illini fan and enjoyed racing 4-wheelers.

