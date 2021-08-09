DUNDAS - Albert "Bud" R. May, 86 of Dundas, formerly of Decatur, passed away peacefully at 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. The funeral service will be immediately following the visitation. Burial will be at Dundas Cemetery in Dundas. Ric May will be officiating.

Bud was born on September 10, 1934, in Milmine, IL the son of Oscar and B. Alice (Williams) May. He later married Myrtle King on August 3, 1958 in Decatur. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2006.

He worked as a carpenter for many years and during that time he worked with his brother. He loved tinkering with things and fixing them. He enjoyed fishing when he was younger. He attended Church of God.

Bud is survived by his three sons: Allan May (Rhonda) of Dundas, Terry May (Michelle) of Dundas and Eric May (Diane) of Dundas; two daughters: Becky McWhirter of West Liberty and Tina Barcroft-Stajduhar (Chris) of Jacksonville, IL; brother, Roger May of Olney; sister-in-law, Betty May of Port Orange, FL; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful furry companion, Sissy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle May; parents: Oscar and Alice May; two brothers: Jack May and Corky May; infant sister, Shirley May and two sisters-in-law: Rosie May and Darlene May.

Memorials can be sent to the Dundas Ruritan in memory of Albert "Bud" R. May.