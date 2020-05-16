× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT ZION -- Albert D. Price 87, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 2:05 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, in his residence with his family by his side.

A private family service will be held in Point Pleasant Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to DMH Hospice or the Mt. Zion Fire Department. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Albert was born April 3, 1933, in Decatur, IL the son of Harry E. and Cora I. (Denton) Price. He served in both the US Army and the US Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. Albert worked for the Red Bird Gas Stations and went on to work for AE Staley Company and retired in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, working on cars, and was an avid reader enjoying western themed books. He married Sally A. Niles on September 20, 1960.

Surviving are his wife Sally of Mt. Zion; daughters: Brenda Skelley of Enumclaw, WA and Michelle Ridgeway (David) of Cerro Gordo, IL; sons: Donald Price of Valparaiso, IN and Ken Price (Tamela) of Decatur; special friend: Jean Higar of Mt. Zion; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law: Louis Skelley, one granddaughter, two brothers, and his sister.

