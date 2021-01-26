DECATUR — Albert E. Hensley, 69, of Decatur, passed away January 24, 2021 at his residence.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Albert's honor may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Albert was born June 13, 1951 in Decatur, the son of Pledger Lincoln and Norma Jean (Woods) Hensley. He married Shirley Ann Descaro June 26, 1978 in Decatur. Albert worked as a forklift operator/material handler at Wagner Castings for 32 years. He also worked a few years at Caterpillar. He was a member of the N.R.A., loved listening to the Blues, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, and he liked to gamble.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons: Jason L. Hensley (wife Julie) of Decatur, and Gene M. Hensley of Decatur; grandchildren: Austin, Kyle, and Tyler; and sisters Jackie Bundy (husband Benny), and Cheryl McCurdy; and his mother-in-law, Margie Descaro, whom he loved as a second mother.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.