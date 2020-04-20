PANA — Albert E. Schrock was born to an Amish family outside of Topeka, Indiana on December 25, 1926, to Ervin and Fanny (Miller) Schrock and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020 at the age of 93.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at First Baptist Church, Pana, IL.
After his childhood years in Indiana, he moved to Michigan where he met and shortly thereafter married Maxine Mae Harvey on June 3, 1950. They remained in Michigan, where they were blessed with and raised three children. In 1975 they moved to Shelbyville, Illinois having been transferred by his employer to start up and work at Crest Container Corporation, now known as Graphic Packaging International. He remained there until his retirement in 1985. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Pana, Illinois where they built a home on Beyers Lake, which they still own to this day.
He was the consummate do-it-yourselfer before it was popular; from working on cars and building homes, to constructing from Heathkit the first TV that the family owned. If something was broken, he could fix it. No one would ever accuse him of being lazy, as he could still be seen mowing his yard with a push mower at age 90.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Maxine, of Pana; his children: Steven (Sharon) Schrock of Homer, MI, Cindy (Dan) Miller of Windsor, IL, Chris (Janet) Schrock of Ankeny, IA; 9 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, John Schrock of Osseo, MI and one sister, Emma (Larry) McClellan of Ligonier, IN.
He is preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, seven brothers: David, Joseph, Jacob, Noah, Earl, George and Leo.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.
