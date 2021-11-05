SHELBYVILLE — Albert Eugene "Al" Wimer, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in his residence.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Immediately following the visitation, friends and family are invited to share their memories of Al at 4:00 p.m. Military honors, will be conducted by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Burial will be at a later date in Monticello Cemetery, Monticello, IL. Memorials may be given to the American Lung Association.

Al was born on June 8, 1941, in Monticello, IL, the son of Melvin Eugene and Opal Catherine (Peterson) Wimer. He graduated from Bement High School, in the Class of 1959. Al served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1963. He married Roseann Mary Iadonisi on November 19, 1961. Al began working with his mother at the Bement Rest Haven. He later became a nursing home administrator, working in Bement, Shelbyville, Mattoon and Effingham. Al and his mother built, what is now the Bement Manor, in the late 1970s. He was a member of the Shriners and Moose Lodge #1294 of Shelbyville. Al was affiliated with VFW Post # 4829 in Shelbyville, IL.

Al is survived by his wife, Roseann; sons: Kenneth Wimer (Diane) of Center, KY, and David Wimer (Kathy) of Monticello, IL; grandchildren: Megan, Jordan, Christopher, Michael, Claire, Kristopher, and Ryan "Alex"; and great-grandchildren: Sophia, Lucas, and Jesse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Melvin; and his sister, Sonja Byard.

