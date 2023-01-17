Sept. 5, 1929 - Jan. 13, 2023

DECATUR — Albert William Weidlich of Decatur was greeted by God on January 13, 2023.

He was born in Chicago on September 5, 1929, to parents William Weidlich and Emma (Horn) Weidlich. He married Judith Linnea Holmgren on August 27, 1953.

He is survived by his loving children and their spouses: Ruth (Dale) Nihiser, Beth (Jack) Roegner, Jonathan (Shawn Smith) Weidlich, Mary (Michael) Wolf, and Sara (Gregory) Nave; along with ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith; and his brothers and sisters.

Albert served God and others for nearly 70 years as a Lutheran minister, and was known to many as Pastor Al. He served churches in Michigan and Illinois, was Pastor Emeritus of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Decatur, and after retirement served as visitation pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, and as an interim pastor in churches throughout central Illinois.

He also put his faith into action and shared his compassion as a fire chaplain, volunteer firefighter, member of the Decatur Human Relations Commission, and Lt. Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.

Al was generous, supporting numerous organizations, churches, and individuals.

Most importantly, he cared for his family and showed them how to love and serve others.

A Visitation and Funeral Service celebrating Albert's life will be held Friday morning, January 20, 2023. Visitation from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (250 West Decatur St, Decatur, IL). Burial at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Tanzyus and Logan Funeral Service and Care in in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials to First Lutheran Church of Decatur, 250 W. Decatur, 62522 or AMELCA Food Bank c/o First Lutheran Church.

Clergy attending the funeral service are invited to vest.

