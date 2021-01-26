DECATUR — Alberta Long, 95, passed away on January 24, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Alberta was born on November 23, 1925 in Decatur, the daughter of Roy and Elsie (Miller) Preston. She married Charles M. Long. Alberta leaves a daughter Donna (Carrol) Sperry of Decatur; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She also leaves two sisters: Winifred Stocks of Morton, IL and Jean Scheuermann of Monticello, IL. Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, son Terry Bledsoe, daughter Leslie Ditty, brother Wayne Preston, and two sisters: Lois Harris and Shirley Pruitt.

Alberta attended GT Church in Decatur. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Esparaz, HSHS Hospice and special nurses Kisty Cox and Lindsay Rafferty.

Private services to celebrate Alberta's life will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Samuels officiating. A visitation for Alberta will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required of those in attendance and social distancing will be followed.

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#46432.

