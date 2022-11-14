Sept. 15, 1964 - Nov. 11, 2022

WELDON — Albion John "Al" Brown, 58, of Weldon, IL, passed away 7:20 p.m. November 11, 2022 at his family residence in Weldon, IL.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL with Pastor John Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Lisenby Cemetery, Lane, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Stop Soldier Suicide.

Al was born September 15, 1964 in Effingham, IL the son of Norman Lewis and Mary Lou (Henon) Brown. He married Christi Lynn Schmidt August 12, 1994 in Boonville, MO.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Lou Bly, Decatur, IL; wife, Christi Lynn Brown, Weldon, IL; children: Tyler Haller, Clinton, IL, Chelbi (Nathan) Lippert, Clinton, IL, Albion John "A.J." Brown, Jr., Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Nevada Dunlap, Liam Haller, Elizabeth Gravitt, Scarlett Haller, Lydia Radford, and Chloe Lippert; siblings: Jackie Brown, AL, and Norman (Mary) Brown, TN.

Al was preceded in death by his father.

Al served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Clinton, IL and the American Legion. Al worked at Encore where he enjoyed helping their clients. Al loved to draw and travel. He never knew a stranger, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.