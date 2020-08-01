Aldo Mancinelli

Aldo was born on July 29, 1928, in Steubenville, Ohio. After serving three years in the Army Air Forces during World War II, his lifelong passion for classical music led to his studies and degrees from Oberlin College and the St. Cecelia Academy in Rome. A 1954 first prize win at the Busoni International Piano Competition launched his concert career in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. He passed on his love for music and the piano, serving as professor of music and Artist in Residence at various universities in Lebanon and across the United States. He retired in 1995 from Millikin University but continued to teach, play concerts, and give masterclasses, teaching well into his mid-80s and giving his final concert at the age of 90.