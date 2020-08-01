DECATUR - Aldo Mancinelli, 91, passed away peacefully in his home on July 27th, 2020, surrounded by family and a close friend.
Aldo was born on July 29, 1928, in Steubenville, Ohio. After serving three years in the Army Air Forces during World War II, his lifelong passion for classical music led to his studies and degrees from Oberlin College and the St. Cecelia Academy in Rome. A 1954 first prize win at the Busoni International Piano Competition launched his concert career in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. He passed on his love for music and the piano, serving as professor of music and Artist in Residence at various universities in Lebanon and across the United States. He retired in 1995 from Millikin University but continued to teach, play concerts, and give masterclasses, teaching well into his mid-80s and giving his final concert at the age of 90.
Aldo was an avid Pittsburg Pirates fan but converted to the Cardinals after moving to Illinois. He was a contract Bridge player and Silver Life Master, and a daily crossword puzzle solver. He loved to travel and enjoyed cruising with his wife; his favorite destination was Europe, and he always retained a special love for Rome. He especially enjoyed pasta of any kind and fresh veggies from his wife's garden.
Aldo is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Mancinelli to whom he was fiercely devoted; his brother, Mario Mancinelli; four children: Paul Mancinelli, Teresa (Mancinelli) Schrum and husband Duane, Michelle (Mancinelli) Gawith and husband Marlin, and Brian Mancinelli and wife Alyssa; and seven grandchildren: Keith Mancinelli, Jimmy Mancinelli, Jackson Mancinelli, Nathan Gawith, Sarah Gawith, Andrew Gawith, and Riley Vaughan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Steven Schrum.
Arrangements for a private family service are pending at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (ncm.org).
Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
