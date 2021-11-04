 Skip to main content
Alexander Francis Harris

DECATUR — Alexander Francis Harris, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his residence.

Alexander was born on January 18, 1931, in White Plains, NY, the son of Alexander Harris and Delhia (Keavney) Harris. He married Mary Lou Rosa, on January 6, 1956, in White Plains, NY. He served his country in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War. He was also a Policeman in New York for 27 years. Alexander also liked to travel and he had an interest in trains.

Surviving is his wife Mary Lou, of almost 66 years, of marriage; daughter, Donna Dean and husband Robert Warden of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jessica Carrier, Sara Dean, and Karyn Dean; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Harper, Mackenzie, and Vincent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, one brother, and one sister.

