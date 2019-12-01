Alfie Borero

Alfie was born April 30, 1987, in San Bernardino, CA, the son of Alfred A. and Teresa Matthews Borero. He married Katie Johnson on October 9, 2009, and they later divorced. He then married Jannea Turley on October 13, 2017 during Fright Fest at Six Flags. Alfie attended Lincoln Land Community College and Ivy Tech Community College. He was employed as an installer for US Marble and Granite for over ten years and previously at Dixie Chopper for a time. Alfie played on a Roller Derby team called the Capital City Hooligans and his Roller Derby name was Slay Wyatt 909. He also did a lot of traveling with the team. Alfie enjoyed BMX riding for many years, playing video games, wrestling with his children, listening to music, and loved candy.