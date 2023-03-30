June 30, 1934 - March 22, 2023

BETHANY — Alfreda A. "Freddie" Stephens Bone Murphy, from Bethany, IL, passed from this earth after a prolonged illness on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 88 years of age. Freddie was born on June 30, 1934, and was the only child to her beloved parents, Alfred H.F. and Cervus Alces (Nicholls) Stephens of Walsenburg, CO.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Bone of Bethany, IL, Dawn Bone Carter (Ross) of Mahtomedi, MN, Bret Bone (Shiela) of Findlay, IL; unofficially adopted son, Chris Stiles (Maria) of Oklahoma City, OK; and stepdaughter, Mary Ann (Murphy) Dougherty (Jim) of Waverly, NY. Freddie is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany.

Memorials are suggested to Bethany Peace Meal or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.