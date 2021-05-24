DECATUR — Alice A. (Bond) Roach, 100, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mount Pulaski, IL.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Alice's honor may be given to Safe Haven Hospice, 1999 Wabash Ave., Suite 202, Springfield, IL 62704 or to Vonderlieth Living Center, 1120 N Topper Drive, Mt. Pulaski, IL 62548.
Alice was born February 17, 1921, in Shelbyville, daughter of Charles Christian and Mabel (Peifer) Roney. She married George W. Bond, Sr. October 26, 1941; he preceded her in death January 22, 1968. She later married James H. Roach on November 25, 1971; he preceded her in death September 20, 1995.
Alice was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Decatur Chapter #111 Order of the Eastern Star, Mecca Shrine #53, White Shrine of Jerusalem, and Order of the Amaranth Leighton Court #1. She previously was a secretary for Decatur Public Schools.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Schwartz of Decatur; son, George Bond, Jr. and wife Marle of Warrensburg; step-sons: James Roach and wife Billie of Decatur and Donald Roach and wife Shirley of Theodosia, MO; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: George Bond and James Roach; daughter, Betty J. Bond; and sisters: Mary Ann Boehm, Cora Hagan, and Charlotte Holderby.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
