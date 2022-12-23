April 12, 1963 - Dec. 21, 2022

LOVINGTON — Alice Ann Bowman, 59, of Lovington, passed away 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington.

Alice was born April 12, 1963, in Decatur. She married Bruce Bernard Bowman; he survives.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce of Lovington. Alice is also survived by her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.