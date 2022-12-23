 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who is sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Alice Ann Bowman

  • 0

April 12, 1963 - Dec. 21, 2022

LOVINGTON — Alice Ann Bowman, 59, of Lovington, passed away 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington.

Alice was born April 12, 1963, in Decatur. She married Bruce Bernard Bowman; he survives.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce of Lovington. Alice is also survived by her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News