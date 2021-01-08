MOUNT ZION - Alice Faye Spain 72, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 11:26 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A private family service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Alice was born March 12, 1948, in Martinsville, IL the daughter of Harold and Ada (Cown) Goble. She married Donald Spain on August 17, 1974. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2019. Alice was a very dedicated mother and wife. She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts and tending to her flowers in the yard. She was an avid reader.

Surviving are her sons: Tony Spain (Jennifer) of Bloomington, Matthew Spain (Jessica) of Decatur, Josh Spain of Bloomington, and R.J. Spain of Mt. Zion; sister: Nancy Glosser (Ken) of Decatur; sisters-in-law: Kay Goble of Ft. Myers, FL and Jane Goble of Ft. Myers, FL; granddaughters: Sydney Spain and Samantha Spain both of Bloomington; five step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Marion Goble, Harry Goble, and Irvin Goble, and her sister: Mary Belle Jackson.