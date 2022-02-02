DECATUR — Alice J. Lambrick, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 31, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:30 AM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:30 Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice's honor may be made to the Oasis Day Center in Decatur.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born January 6, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Ira David and Harriet (Sweemer) Jones. She was a graduate of Shelbyville High School in the class of 1947, where she was homecoming queen and a cheerleader. Alice attended Carroll College and later earned a bachelor's degree from Millikin University, where she was affectionately known as "Bones Jones" She married Frank C. Lambrick, Sr., on June 9, 1956, after being introduced on a blind date, which was arranged by "Miss Ruthie" from Romper Room.

Alice continued a long family legacy of teaching as an elementary school teacher for many years. A legacy which continues with her daughter. Alice taught in Findlay, Shelbyville, and Decatur. She taught for many years at Muffley Elementary School in Decatur and Muffley Elementary School remained important to Alice even in her retirement. Alice took great pleasure in keeping contact with many of her former students from Muffley Elementary School. Even in her retirement, she was active in Pi Beta Phi Chapter at Millikin University, and was a house mom and member of the Alumni Chapter. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Decatur Area Retired Teacher's Association. Alice loved history and was a contributor to a book "Early Decatur."

Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, and was a proud wife and sister to World War II and Korean War Veterans. She was the family historian, family museum curator, and short order cook for all the neighborhood friends. Alice was a wonderful friend and advocate for others. If you met Alice, you were impacted by her. Alice was a member of Lampstand Church.

She is survived by her sons: Frank Lambrick, Jr. (Robin vanMaarth) of Denver, CO, John Lambrick (Rochelle) of Decatur; daughter, Mary Lambrick Evans of Decatur; grandchildren: William Dunnington Evans of Decatur, Ian Switzer-Lambrick of Denver, CO, Rachel Switzer-Martin of Longmont, CO, and Evan Miller (Payal) of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren: Elliott Miller and Edison Miller.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Lambrick, Sr.; two brothers: Ira David Jones, Jr. and Robert Jones.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Alice's dear friend, Beth Arndt; Stacy - you were a great "asset" at Legacy; and Tina and Chelsea at Heritage. Thank you all for your excellent loving care of Alice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.