DECATUR — Alice Jeanne Cruzan, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 15, 2020 at Joanne's House in Bonita Springs, FL.

Jeanne was born November 12, 1933 in Litchfield, IL, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Potts) Davis. She served as office manager for Staley Express and was a bookkeeper for Custom Powder Coating Industries. Jeanne was a member of Northwest Christian Church of Decatur, IL and volunteered her time as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and was Decatur's American Business Woman of the year in the 70's. She loved to read and write poetry.

Surviving are her daughter, Marta Gibbs of Fort Myers, FL. and 2 grandchildren, Katie Gibbs of Springfield, IL and Joshua Gibbs of Nashville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and all 5 siblings: Glenn Kean, Gertrude Priddle, Harold Davis, John Davis and Shirley Davis.

Celebration of Life service will be held, from 5:30-6:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 4:00-5:30PM, Friday January 24, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials: Northwest Christian Church. Condolences may be left to Jeanne's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

