TOWER HILL — Alice L. Mason, 72, of Tower Hill, IL, passed away at 7:22 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, in Heritage Health in Pana, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Steve Nance officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, near Dollville, IL.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Alice was born on August 16, 1950 in Pana, IL, the daughter of George F. and E. Eloise (Crickman) Alton. She graduated from Tower Hill High School in the Class of 1968. Alice worked as a rural mail carrier in the Findlay area for many years. She served on the Tower Hill School Board, and started the Tower Hill Senior Citizen's Club and the Tower Hill Homebound Meals Program. Alice enjoyed genealogy and quilting. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dollville, IL.

Alice is survived by her daughters: Christy Wafford (Jason) of Tower Hill, IL, and Jodi Hunter of Seattle, WA; son, James Hunter (Kathy) of Pana, IL; mother, Eloise Alton of Tower Hill, IL; brother, Don Alton (Toni) of Petersburg, IL; sisters: Shirley Sanford and Evelyn Alton of Colorado; and five grandchildren: Bailey, Laney and Riley Wafford and Jamie and Breanna Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her father, George F. Alton; and sister, Jane Ellen Alton.

