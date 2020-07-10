Alice Leona Eakin

Alice married Erlin Eakin in 1947 and from that union came five daughters - Ember (Jack) Davis, Annalee (Michael) Johnson, Sharon (Arlin) Larson, Gayle Eakin, and Marianne Stenger. All of the girls were born in Vandalia where they helped their parents on the family farm, located on Pittsburg Road.

When not taking care of her family, Alice was involved in 4-H, the First United Methodist Church of Vandalia, and various neighborhood and community projects. After moving to Decatur for the first time in 1966, she worked for Roland and Company (later becoming Tabor Commodities), sold real estate, bowled, and was very active in the American Business Women's Association. She was named Woman of the Year in 1983.

Alice and Erlin returned to Vandalia in the early 1980s, where she once again threw herself into community life. She taught Sunday School, sold real estate, worked out of her home, welcomed grandchildren into her life and travelled to see her daughters and their families who live in other states.

Alice's last years were spent in Decatur to be close to her daughter who lives there, as well as the eldest daughter who lives in Monticello. She attended Grace United Methodist Church, worked as an auxiliary volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, and enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and working on puzzles with her family and friends.