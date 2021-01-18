LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Alice Lucille Harnish Pierce, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
She was born September 22, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois. She loved painting and crafts, in her younger years was an avid tennis player and loved spending time at the beach. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she volunteered with outreach committees and also volunteered often with Cedar Lake Lodge. She saw the best in everyone and in the most difficult of times, was still able to smile and grow deeper in her faith.
She met her husband, Mayes Pierce as he was traveling on business to Decatur with Southern Cross Gas Company. They married in Decatur and started their life together in Atlanta, GA. They later moved to Louisville, KY, where she loved to cheer for her Louisville Cardinals. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, gentle compassion for everyone and her beautiful smile.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta Laura Harnish and Leslie Carl "Buster" Harnish; husband, Robert Mayes Pierce; sisters: Carol Dart, Joan Lange; brother, Jerry Harnish and daughter, Laura Pierce.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Harnish Myrvold (Steve); brother, William Harnish; and children: Robert M. Pierce, Jr. (Marie), Jeff Pierce (Patti), and Alison Kilian; grandchildren: Mary Alice (Mary), Robert (Alex) and Lillie Pierce, Michelle Pierce Jenkins (Chris) and John Michael Pierce, Laura, Josh, Zach, Ryan, Ashley and Katie Kilian; her great granddaughters: Annie Pierce, Miller Jenkins and countless nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her previous care giver, Phylis Smith for her care at home, the staff at the Willows at Hamburg for keeping her active and treating her like family, the staff at UK Hospital for making her last week comfortable.
A Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1127 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40204, at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Lake Lodge at cedarlake.org.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
