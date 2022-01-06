DECATUR — Alice M. Brandon, 85, of Decatur, IL, died in her home on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was surrounded by family who loved her.

Alice was born July 9, 1936, in Tuscola, IL. She was the daughter of Charles Akers and Nina (Shunk) Akers.

A celebration of life will be held at daughter's house where she had been residing, 2449 E William St. on Saturday January 8, 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Family and friends welcome. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice, Shriners Hospital or St Jude's Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements.

Alice married Wayne Cuttill in 1954, and had six children who all survive her:Theresa Webb, Rodney (Melinda) Cuttill, Kevin (Roxi) Cuttill, Sheila Dicken, Cindy (Kirt) Webb, Eric (Karen) Cuttill. They divorced in 1978, and she married Melvin "Bud" Brandon who preceded her in death in 2009.

She, along with her second husband Melvin "Bud" Brandon was owner-operators of The Escape Lounge, The A-Frame, The EldoRado, The Hillbilly , Bud's on Green, and her own restaurant "Alice's" in Nokomis, IL. She was a member of the VFW and the DAV. She held many charity drives for various charities in the Macon County area.

Alice was preceded in death by one husband; parents; sisters: Charlotte Soard and Norma Beck; brother, Charles "Ted" Akers; grandchildren: Walley Pasley, Michael Cuttill, Mitch Cuttill; sons-in-law Clifford Webb and Don Dicken.

Alice will be missed the most for her flirting, ability to make others laugh and her passion to help others. She had a large family whom she loved dearly. Special thanks to family who came during her time of need, Carmeka Honorable APRN, nurses and ladies in the office, the ladies from HSHS Hospice and her beloved firemen who would pick her up when she would have a spell.

