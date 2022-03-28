 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice M. Hayes

NORMAL — Alice M. Hayes, 94, died March 24, 2022, in Normal, IL.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Further information is available at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

