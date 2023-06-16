Sept. 16, 1922 - June 19, 2023

DECATUR — Alice M. Woodrum, 100, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with her family by her side.

Graveside service will be on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Mike Smith will be officiating.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Alice was born in Oakland, IL, on September 16, 1922, the daughter of Walter Pearl White and Alice Jane (Allison) White. In her lifetime, she worked several jobs, but the longest was working as cashier at Tolly's grocery and having her own beauty salon. Her greatest joy in her life was her children. She was proud that at 100 her hair was still red. Alice was a member of Berea Christian Church, near Mt. Auburn, IL.

Alice leaves behind her children, son, Terry (Alice I.) Woodrum of Harristown; daughters: Vicki Woodrum of Monticello, June Lynett (Bill) Mears of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Candice Woodrum of Monticello; four grandsons, one step-grandson; one step-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; two step-great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two step-great-granddaughters; two great-great-granddaughters; one step-great-great-grandson; one step-great-great-granddaughter; half-sister, Donna (White) Logan of Argenta; and former husband and companion of 54 years, Robert Camp of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyman S. Woodrum; son, Lyman L. (Chad) Woodrum; grandson, Troy L. Johnson; three sisters, and two brothers.

Special thanks to Memorial Home Hospice and granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Johnson.