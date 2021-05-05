DECATUR — Alice Marie Oyler went to her Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was 88 years old. She passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family.

Respects are being paid Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 245 E. Pierson Avenue, Decatur, and also at 221 E. Pierson Avenue. Private burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois. A family prayer gathering will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Macon County Memorial Park.

Marie was born May 11, 1932, daughter of Samuel Benjamin Boulware and Evelyn Lucille Cornell.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol L. Oyler, sister Annette Heger and grandson, Davis Michael Oyler. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Richard D. Oyler and son, Richard E. Oyler; brothers: Richard Boulware, Theodore Boulware and Charles "Buster" Boulware; and sisters: Connie Heger, Linda Pervis and Rita Goff.

Marie worked at Illinois Power Company and then as a homemaker who cared for and loved her family dearly. She was an avid seamstress and doll collector, and made beautiful doll clothes, that craft being her love. Her other love was cats.

Special thanks to Bruce Cornell, Randy and Brenda Carbonneau, Carla Spitzer, Marilyn Krotz, Mary Francine Dalluge and everyone whose thoughts, prayers and support were offered throughout Marie's life journey.