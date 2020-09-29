FLORA — Alice Marie Wilfawn, 87, of Flora, IL formerly of Long Creek, IL passed away at 10:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Heritage Woods of Flora.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL. Pastor Rick Spangler will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.