DECATUR - Alice N. Reynolds, 83, of Decatur, passed away at 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday December 29, 2020. Cremation service was arranged by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound, IL, at a later date.
Alice was born in Decatur on August 17, 1937 to Mary Juanita Betzer and Delbert Harold Betzer. Throughout her life, Alice worked at Kelly's Potato Chip Factory and several area nursing homes. Some of her favorite pastimes included listening to Elvis Presley and classic country music. She loved to watch Hallmark movies and the Cubs. She also enjoyed traveling between Idaho and Illinois, her two favorite states.
Alice married Leonard F. Reynolds in 1968. He preceded her in death in 1987. She was also preceded in death by her son James Nottingham; her parents; and her brothers and sisters: Harold, Tom, Paul, Neil, Dude, Sally, and Betty.
Surviving children include: Charlie (Kim) Nottingham, Leonard E. Reynolds, Julie (David) Henderson, Dawn (Joe) Engle, Deanna (Mike) Patterson.
Surviving grandchildren include: David Henderson, Jason Henderson, Mark Henderson, Mariah Seitz, Joel Nottingham, Joshua Nottingham, Colton Engle.
Surviving great-grandchildren: Matthew, Bronson, Brynlee, Maverik, and Naiara.
Surviving siblings: sisters, Judy Luttrell and Janet Maligmat.
She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews; along with her sister-in-law Judy Betzer, and her brother-in-law John Lafferty.
