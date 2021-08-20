DECATUR — Alicia Ann Morlock born November 19, 1985 went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2021. We will miss her contagious laugh and smile. She will live on in our hearts forever.

Alicia was the daughter of Mike and Debbie Morlock. She is survived by the biggest joy in life, her daughter Kaylee; boyfriend Jason Reeder; siblings: Kari Morlock and Lindsey Wright (Michael); niece MaKynlee Wright, nephew Madox Wright, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday August 24, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday September 3, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Coz's in Mt Zion, IL.

Condolences may be left to Alicia's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.