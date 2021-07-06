DECATUR - Aliff R. Goodrich, 82, of Decatur, IL, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Aliff was born on October 15, 1938, the daughter of John E. and Erma (Fickes) Carr, at the Macon County Hospital (now DMH) in Decatur, IL. Aliff spent 30 years working at Betty & Bob's Flower Shop where she always made each customer feel special. Aliff married David R. Goodrich on June 28, 1975 in Niantic, IL. She was a beloved wife, stepmother, sister, and aunt.

Aliff was loved by all. Her family adored her. She was the aunt and grandma all rolled up into one. She was the one all the kids loved going to her house. They knew there was always "Squeeze Its" in the refrigerator.

Aliff was preceded in death by her parents, husband and stepson.

Surviving are her two brothers: John Carr of Niantic and Timothy E. (Annette) Carr of Mt. Zion; niece Sarah Carr and great niece Lailah Carr, niece Kayla Carr and nephew Timothy J. Carr; many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Long Point Cemetery, Niantic, IL. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

