DECATUR - Alisha A. Gordon, 27, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Alisha was born August 2, 1993, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Terry A. Gordon and Gloria D. (Garrett) Reynolds. Alisha worked as a waitress before giving birth to her son, Enzo a week ago.
Alisha is survived by her son, Enzo; parents: Chad and Gloria Reynolds of Decatur; brothers: Joshua (Jessica) Foster of Blue Mound and Brandon (Kayly) Foster of Decatur; sisters: Taylor and Anna Gordon of Decatur; stepbrother, Kaleb Reynolds of Decatur; grandparents: Judith Payne of Decatur and Rick and Patty Reynolds of Decatur; many other relatives and friends.
Alisha was preceded in death by her father; grandparents: Bette Curry and Billy Garrett; and niece, Maci Foster.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time of 11:00 a.m., at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required.
The family of Alisha A. Gordon is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
