Allan H. Keith

Oct. 12,1941 - July 22, 2022

MATTOON - Allan H. Keith, age 80, of Mattoon, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Friday, at the Odd Fellows Home in Mattoon.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating.

The family have entrusted the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

For those who desire memorials in Mr. Keith's memory may be made to The Greenville First Presbyterian Church.