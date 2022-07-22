 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allan H. Keith

  • 0
Allan H. Keith

Oct. 12,1941  - July 22, 2022

MATTOON — Allan H. Keith, age 80, of Mattoon, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Friday, at the Odd Fellows Home in Mattoon.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating.

The family have entrusted the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.

For those who desire memorials in Mr. Keith's memory may be made to The Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News