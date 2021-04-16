DECATUR - Allen Dale Smith, 76, of Decatur, IL. passed away at 3:09 A.M. at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Dawson-Wikoff North Chapel Funeral Home Decatur, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Allen was born on November 13, 1944 in Effingham, IL, the son of Marion Dale and Reba Dean (Cornwell) Smith. He married Brenda Sue Ferguson on October 21, 1972 in Decatur, IL.
He worked for the railroad as a conductor for 20 years and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #508 and formerly Van Buren Church of God.
Allen is survived by his wife of 48 years of marriage Brenda of Decatur, IL; son: David J. Smith and wife Samantha of Decatur, IL; three grandchildren: Joel Smith and wife Carmen of Decatur, IL, Shelby Smith and James of Terre Haute, IN and Kailey Smith and Bryson of Decatur, IL; one great grandchild: Sammy Smith of Decatur, IL; special cousins: Gary Guysinger and wife Judy of Texas; Shelba and Steve Horath of Joliet, IL and several favorite nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Charles, David and Terry.
