June 28, 1947 - May 4, 2022
WAVERLY — Allen E. Fouste, 74, of Waverly, IL, passed away May 4, 2022, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Allen was born June 28, 1947, to Gaylord and Essie (Hamilton) Fouste in Decatur, IL. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1965, and served our country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. Allen married Mary Dick on August 4, 1972.
A Celebration of Life will be June 11, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Knights of Columbus in New Berlin, IL. Donations may be made to Waverly American Legion, Waverly, IL, or Franklin Outing Club, Franklin, IL.
Survivors include his wife ,Mary; sons: Aaron (Angie), Jeff (Katie); grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and numerous other family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
