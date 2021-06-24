SULLIVAN — Allen Lee Denton, 61, of Sullivan, passed away, 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Private family services will be held at a later date. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Allen was born November 8, 1959, in Mattoon; the son of Floyd Eugene and Eva Jean (Harl) Denton. He married Michelle A. McMahon on February 14, 1998, in Westervelt, she survives. Allen enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of NASCAR Racing and the Pittsburg Steelers. Allen also enjoyed cooking and considered himself quite the Chef.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Denton of Sullivan; sons, Matt (Veronica) Denton of Porterville, CA, and Cole (Brandi) Denton of Sullivan; half-brother, Clarence Bishop of Greeley, CO; half-sister, Tina Clay of Streator. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

