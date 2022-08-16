June 18, 1963 - Aug. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Allen Robert Kramer was born in Decatur, IL, on June 18, 1963 and died on August 8, 2022.

Allen retired from ADM in 2012, after almost thirty years of service. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey, as well as fishing. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts fan. He also enjoyed watching westerns, especially anything featuring John Wayne. Allen was an animal lover, with his most recent favorite being his large beagle Sadie, who he lovingly referred to as his "Petite Baby Girl." Allen also was religious in his support of many charitable organizations.

He is survived by fiance, Kimberly Logan; mother, E. Ann McNamara Kramer; sisters: Mariann (Jerd) Morstatter, Chris Giles; brother: Donald (Mary) Kramer, Jeremy (April) Kramer; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; beloved pets: Sadie and Dusty.

Preceded in death by father, Robert ("Fingers") Kramer; sister, Patty Scheibly; and Vivian, beloved pet.

Allen will be remembered and missed by so many for his fun sense of humor and his ability to bring a smile and laugh, even during difficult situations.

A mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at St. James, 742 E. Clay Street, Decatur, IL. The mass will be followed by a graveside service at Point Pleasant in Long Creek, 2901-3299 South Point Pleasant Road, Long Creek, IL. Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at The Hall at Five Twenty (Knights of Columbus Hall), 520 East North Street, Decatur, IL.