SHELBYVILLE — Allen Wade, 68, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 in his residence.
Allen was born on December 2, 1952 in Shelbyville, IL the son of Charles Walter and Genna Vee (West) Wade. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School in the class of 1971. He married Tina M. Buzzard on July 5, 1984. Allen worked as an assemblyman at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL. He was a member of Shelbyville Moose Lodge #1294 and UAW Local #96 and was affiliated with St. John's Lutheran Church and the First Christian Church both in Shelbyville. Allen supported the American Red Cross through his faithful donation of blood. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and traveling.
Allen is survived by his wife, Tina; daughters: Marti Defend (Mike) of Effingham, IL, Heather Fox (Drew) of Shelbyville, IL, and Kim Wade (Marianne) of Portland, OR; son, Heath Young (Courtney) of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Mike Wade of Toledo, IL; sisters: Marla Ellett of Mattoon, IL and Diane Ragan (Al) of Shelbyville, IL; sister-in-law, Jill Wade of Shelbyville, IL; ten grandchildren: Alexis Lellig (Andrew), Sadie Goralski, Braden Young, Jake Goralski, Zeke Fox, Alivia Young, Kaz Fox, Roz Young, Kyle Wade, and Hazel Wade; many nieces and nephews, including special nephews: Steve Wade (Jennifer) of Shelbyville, IL, Troy Wade (Heather) of Shelbyville, IL, Bobby Wade of Centralia, IL and Brock Austin (Crystal) of Shelbyville, IL, and great-nephew Daric Austin of Shelbyville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Steve Goralski; brother, Steve Wade; brother-in-law, Tom Ellett; sister-in-law, Sue Wade; and nephew, Bret "Chops" Austin.
In keeping with Allen's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Food Pantry at Shelbyville First United Methodist Church and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
