Allen Wade

Allen was born on December 2, 1952 in Shelbyville, IL the son of Charles Walter and Genna Vee (West) Wade. He was a graduate of Shelbyville High School in the class of 1971. He married Tina M. Buzzard on July 5, 1984. Allen worked as an assemblyman at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL. He was a member of Shelbyville Moose Lodge #1294 and UAW Local #96 and was affiliated with St. John's Lutheran Church and the First Christian Church both in Shelbyville. Allen supported the American Red Cross through his faithful donation of blood. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and traveling.