Alma Andrews

DECATUR — Alma Andrews, 74, of Decatur, passed away November 11, 2022.

A visitation will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow visitation with burial at Wheeler Cemetery immediately after services.

Condolences may be sent to Alma's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

