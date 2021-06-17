DECATUR — Alma B. (Welch) Schueler, 93, of Decatur, IL, and Highland Heights, KY, passed away July 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY.

Alma was born February 26, 1927, to Charles and Dora (Vidal) Welch. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati and taught Physical Education at Dixie Heights High School. It was there she met Roger E. Schueler, whom she married in 1953. The couple spent 1963-64 at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay, then moved to Decatur, IL.

Alma was an Associate Instructor of Physical Education at Millikin University from 1966-69. During that time, she completed a master's degree in Elementary Education from Millikin University and later pursued her R.N. through Millikin and Decatur Memorial Hospital. Alma worked as a nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital and later became a private practice nurse in the office of Dr. Harriet Held. Alma returned part-time to Millikin University as women's tennis instructor in 1974-75 when tennis was a club sport. She was named Millikin's women's varsity tennis coach in its inaugural season of 1975-76 and coached the team a second year in 1976-77. She was a strong advocate for sports and career opportunities for women.

Alma was a teacher, mentor, coach, and friend to many. She accompanied the Millikin Jazz Band (which her husband directed) on its many international tours as "the purse" and trouble shooter. She enjoyed life-long relationships with her "band kids" and supported many jazz and orchestral groups performing in the area.

Alma further contributed to the campus community as a member of the Millikin Dames organization. She also volunteered in the Decatur community at the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Fairview Park, her "home" tennis courts.

A long-time member of the Decatur Athletic Club, Alma was a competitive women's and mixed doubles player and a patient, fun-loving teammate to many. She was an equally enthusiastic ping-pong player, ready with a well-placed shot and hearty laugh to keep the fun going.

Over the years, Alma enjoyed and appreciated the good company and kind assistance of her neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her niece, Michele (Jerry) Waldroff; nephew, Jim (Phyllis) Collord; six great-nieces/nephews; nine great-great-nieces/nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, her parents; her sister, Cleo Collord; and one niece, Claudine "Coco" Perrone.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Fireside Room at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial took place previously at Graceland Cemetery. Suggested memorials: Millikin University Women's Tennis Program, the Schueler Scholarship Fund at Millikin, Decatur Community Tennis Foundation, HSHS St. John's Hospital or donor's choice.

In keeping with Graceland Fairlawn's guidelines, those vaccinated against covid are not required to wear masks. Face coverings should be worn by those unvaccinated or deemed to be higher risk.