April 12, 1925 - Nov. 30, 2022

DECATUR — Alma Louise Rodems, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Grammy was born on April 12, 1925, in Modesto, IL, the daughter of Ray and Bertha (Grow) VanGiesen. She worked as a sales clerk for J.C. Penney for over 40 years in Springfield, IL, Long Beach, CA, and Forsyth, IL. Grammy enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, crossword puzzles and word search.

Grammy is survived by her grandchildren: Gayle Brown of San Antonio, TX, Dawn (Robert) Herrera of Spring Branch, TX, Teresa (Jason) Keller of Macon, IL, and Zach (Amanda) Richards of Decatur, IL; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Jessica, Taylor, Collyn, Kanin, Levi, Cade, Krystofer, Daniel, Ethan, Rya and Breslynn; great-great-grandsons: Leo and Ace.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children: Alice Grossbaier, Janet Richards and Bud Rodems; brother, Duffy; sisters: Sis and Babe.

