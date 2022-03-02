HARRISTOWN — Alma Rae "Rae-Rae" McKinney 85, of Harristown, IL, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 , at 8:40 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

She was born on July 27, 1936, in Harristown Township, the daughter of Emery and Lola (Hendrix) Krall. She married Paul McKinney on July 24, 1954 in Harristown, IL. Alma was a homemaker her entire life and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Paul McKinney of Harristown, IL; daughters: Deb (Don) Rapp of Boonville, MO and Peg McKinney (Rich Wines) of St. Elmo; sons: Bird (Bonnie) McKinney of Harristown and IL, Tom McKinney of Harristown, IL; grandchildren: Chris (Amy) Rapp, Jeff (Heather) Rapp, Tim (Brooke) Rapp, Michi Walters, Casey Pratt, Kimberly Jones, Stephanie Harris, Amy McKinney, Staci Dick and Traci Griffin; great-grandchildren: Ethan Sander, Elly Rapp, Layne Rapp, Avery Rapp, Devyn Rapp, Lauren Rapp, Olivia Rapp, Samantha Hendricks, Ethan Pratt, Connor Pratt, Addilynn True, Avery Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, James Kelly McKinney.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church in Decatur, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church in Decatur with Rev. Brian Canaday officiating. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery in Harristown, IL.

Memorials may be made to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church 7570 W. Main St. Decatur, IL, 62522 or the American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674-0001

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

